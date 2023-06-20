RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

