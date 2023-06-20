RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.