RMR Wealth Builders Sells 158 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $165.23. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

