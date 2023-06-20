Robert W. Baird Lowers Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target to $7.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.29.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.47 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,516 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,752,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,915,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

