Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. Safran has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55.

Safran Increases Dividend

Safran Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.2612 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

(Get Rating

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.