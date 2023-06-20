Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,613,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. 365,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

