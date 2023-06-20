Seneca House Advisors Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Seneca House Advisors raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,123. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

