Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.40

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.40 and last traded at $72.71, with a volume of 142910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8,977.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

