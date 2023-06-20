Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Decreases By 8.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 55,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,422,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,051,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.