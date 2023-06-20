Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Declines By 7.4%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 689,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Berry Stock Performance

Berry stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Berry by 525.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.