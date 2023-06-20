Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Drops By 7.1%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Femasys Trading Down 8.0 %

FEMY stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 971.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. Analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

