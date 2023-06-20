Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Siebert Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

