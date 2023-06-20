SMI Advisory Services LLC Invests $212,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.26. The stock had a trading volume of 708,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,699. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

