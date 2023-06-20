SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

Shares of SFTBY opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.26. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

