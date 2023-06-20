Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STWRY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.92 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

