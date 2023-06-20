SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $37.51 on Friday. SP Plus has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $40.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.35.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,973,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 13.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110,376 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

