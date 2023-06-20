SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 362,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,174. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

