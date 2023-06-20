SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SDY opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.63.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

