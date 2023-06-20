Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Head to Head Survey

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million 16.84 $11.48 million $0.04 291.82 Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.56 $59.97 billion $4.49 27.58

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 Alphabet 0 1 16 0 2.94

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sportradar Group and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 27.11%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $132.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Alphabet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73% Alphabet 20.58% 22.84% 16.18%

Volatility & Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Sportradar Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products. It operates under the Google Services and Google Cloud segments. The Google Services segment includes ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Google Cloud segment offers Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

