Stableford Capital II LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,279,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,591,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $838.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

