Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 587.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 102,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,373. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

