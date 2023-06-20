Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,475. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

