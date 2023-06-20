STASIS EURO Trading Up 1.1% This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003861 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.95 million and $296,120.67 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

