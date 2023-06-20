Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, June 22nd

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. The 375-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 22nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 22nd.
Steel Connect Price Performance
Shares of STCN opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.30. Steel Connect has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect
About Steel Connect
Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.
Read More
