Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, June 22nd

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. The 375-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 22nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of STCN opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.30. Steel Connect has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

