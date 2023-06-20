Steem One Day Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Steem has a total market cap of $71.36 million and $1.27 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,977.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00286212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00506788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00056139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00390590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,941,763 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

