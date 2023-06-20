Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) to Hold

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 37.2 %

DICE stock traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 33,184,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,932. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18.

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $3,238,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and sold 162,960 shares valued at $5,893,009. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,494,000.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

