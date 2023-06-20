Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,418 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,225% compared to the typical daily volume of 104 call options.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,581,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,597,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 131,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.83.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

