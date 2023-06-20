StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CGA opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.