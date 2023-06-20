StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Trading Down 0.5 %
IRIX opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.23.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
