StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 0.5 %

IRIX opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.23.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

