StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of LITB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.43.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
