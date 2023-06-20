StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.