StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.9 %
WVVI opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.72.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.