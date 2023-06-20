StockNews.com Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

