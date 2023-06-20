StockNews.com Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.94.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
