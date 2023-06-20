StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TTNP stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

