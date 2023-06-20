StockNews.com Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.87.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.