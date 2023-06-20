StockNews.com Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 233.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

