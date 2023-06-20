Stolper Co Buys 212 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

