Stolper Co Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

