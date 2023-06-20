Stolper Co Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.9 %

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.