Stolper Co Reduces Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Stolper Co decreased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co owned approximately 0.08% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 345,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

