Stolper Co Sells 1,227 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Stolper Co trimmed its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $284,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $38.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.