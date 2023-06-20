Stolper Co Sells 1,713 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Stolper Co lowered its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSE GDV opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

