Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $200,646.09 and $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018504 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013970 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,145.58 or 0.99951002 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002326 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00032378 USD and is down -11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

