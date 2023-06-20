Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 48,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 43,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

ZPTAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

