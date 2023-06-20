Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 0.5%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $602.50 and last traded at $602.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.30.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.70.
Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.
