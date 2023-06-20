Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.80 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.
About Symbolic Logic
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.