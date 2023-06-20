Synthetix Market Cap Hits $492.34 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00006664 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $492.34 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,926,801 coins and its circulating supply is 263,065,974 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

