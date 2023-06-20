Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %
SYPR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

