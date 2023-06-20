Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.14

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 650159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. Insiders have purchased 58,473 shares of company stock valued at $210,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

