Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.36

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 171291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.14%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.