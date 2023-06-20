Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

TSLA stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.18. 65,142,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,668,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.